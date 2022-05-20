Dhaakad Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
As unfortunate as it sounds, the much-awaited film of Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad has been leaked online on the very first day of its release. Yes, you read it right. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in prominent roles, full movie is available on several notorious sites for free download and we wonder if it will affect the box office collection of the film. As far as Dhaakad's reviews are concerned, the film has been receiving mixed reactions on Twitter. While some are completely surprised by high-octane action sequences of the film, others are left disappointed.
Here's how film critics and trade analysts reacted to the film..
Taran Adarsh
"#OneWordReview... #Dhaakad: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️ Solid action and superb performances [#Kangana exceptional, #ArjunRampal first-rate, #DivyaDutta superb] are aces... BUT falters due to a routine plot, patchy screenwriting, overdose of action and weak finale. #DhaakadReview."
Rohit Jaiswal
"Review - #Dhaakad. Rating - 4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Dhaakad is a Solid Spy action film studded with some extraordinary performance by #KanganaRanaut & #ArjunRampal, Raw, fast paced and a no nonsense film, action begins right away from scene 1.... MUST WATCH.... #DhaakadReview #AgniAgayi."
Sumit Kadel
"#Dhaakad - ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5 ) ENTHRALLING & Fast paced Spy thriller which boast of world class action scenes & magnificent performance by #KanganaRanaut, her stunts are TOP NOTCH. rampalarjun villainous act is deadly while RazyGhai direction is first rate. Do give it a watch."
Rahul Verma
"#Dhaakad : DISASTER ! Few takeaways : Actions & cinematography. Negatives : Weak script , weak acting and everything! Exactly opposite of what trailer promised. Lacks thrill, punch and intensity that an action films need ! Glorious opportunity and money wasted.⭐🌟 ( 1.5 )"
