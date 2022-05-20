Dhaakad Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Taran Adarsh

"#OneWordReview... #Dhaakad: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️ Solid action and superb performances [#Kangana exceptional, #ArjunRampal first-rate, #DivyaDutta superb] are aces... BUT falters due to a routine plot, patchy screenwriting, overdose of action and weak finale. #DhaakadReview."

Rohit Jaiswal

"Review - #Dhaakad. Rating - 4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Dhaakad is a Solid Spy action film studded with some extraordinary performance by #KanganaRanaut & #ArjunRampal, Raw, fast paced and a no nonsense film, action begins right away from scene 1.... MUST WATCH.... #DhaakadReview #AgniAgayi."

Sumit Kadel

"#Dhaakad - ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5 ) ENTHRALLING & Fast paced Spy thriller which boast of world class action scenes & magnificent performance by #KanganaRanaut, her stunts are TOP NOTCH. rampalarjun villainous act is deadly while RazyGhai direction is first rate. Do give it a watch."

Rahul Verma

"#Dhaakad : DISASTER ! Few takeaways : Actions & cinematography. Negatives : Weak script , weak acting and everything! Exactly opposite of what trailer promised. Lacks thrill, punch and intensity that an action films need ! Glorious opportunity and money wasted.⭐🌟 ( 1.5 )"

