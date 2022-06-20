Dhaakad OTT Release Date And Time Details Out!

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad, which released on May 20, 2022, is all set to stream on ZEE5 from July 1, 2022. Recently, ZEE5 acquired the digital rights of many theatrical releases including RRR, The Kashmir Files, Valimai, Antim, Jhund, Attack and others.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad is a spy thriller, which also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. While the film tanked at the box office, it is to be seen how well it performs on the OTT platform.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 said in a statement, "We have been consistently curating a diverse portfolio with quality content across genres and are happy to add another action-film to the slate as this genre appeals to all. Dhaakad is a must-watch film for all action lovers. Apart from having an international crew choreographing its action sequences, the movie has a fierce Kangana in top form. It is also a trendsetting film with a lot of potential, and we are elated to have partnered with the producers to give Dhaakad a global audience."

Kangana Ranaut on the other hand, said, "Dhaakad was an intense film which required a lot of physical and emotional transformation. Indian films can be of international standards and can have female action heroes in the lead. Get ready to watch me as a killing machine only on ZEE5 from 1st July."

Dhaakad is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.