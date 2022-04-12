Dhaakad Teaser: Kangana Ranaut As Fierce Agent Agni And Slick Action Scenes Catch Your Eye

The much awaited teaser of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming action thriller Dhaakad was released online today (April 12). Featuring the actress as a fierce spy called Agent Agni who is a master of disguise, the sneak-peek teases us with some slick action sequences.

Acclaimed cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata who has worked on films like La Vie en Rose, Splice and Paris, je t'aime leaves us mesmerised with his powerful frames and colour schemes.

The teaser begins with Kangana's character Agent Agni in a darkened room receiving a call apparently her handler. She then disguises and beats the bad guys to pulp. She is seen stabbing eyeballs and going 'slash-slash'. We then have a text appearing on the screen which reads, "Why should boys have all the fun?" Towards the end, we see Kangana holding a big gun and posing in front of a cupboard stacked with weapons.

Kangana posted the teaser on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Action. Style. Thrill. All in one, Agent Agni is here!! Movie releasing on 20th May."

Previously, while speaking with a news agency, Kangana had revealed that Dhaakad is based on the issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. The actress will be donning different looks and performing multiple action scenes in this 'international level' spy thriller.

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, the movie also features Arjun Rampal as the main antagonist with Divya Dutta in a pivotal role.