Dhaakad Twitter Review: Did Kangana Ranaut-Starrer Pass The Litmus Test?

Razneesh Ghai's latest directorial Dhaakad featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role has arrived in theatres today (May 20, 2022), and we are here with its Twitter review. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta in prominent roles. The film is a high-octane action entertainer, wherein Kangana plays a spy named Agent Agni.

When the trailer of the film was dropped on YouTube, it took social media by storm, as netizens were supremely impressed by Kangana's action sequences in the film. Now that the film's D-day has arrived, let's see if the film is receiving the same positive reactions as the trailer did.

Pradeep D @PradeepDesai008: Watched #Dhaakad last night. Quick Review Part 1 - The film is all about #KanganaRanaut. Quite literally. However, she is really good in her action sequences. If there is anyone in #Bollywood who can do such sequences is her.

Mohamed rifai @Rifai_view: #Dhaakad film is very awesome @rampalarjun acting rocking on the screens @divyadutta25 performance great 👏😍❤ Complete blockbuster.

$@M @SAMTHEBESTEST_: #Dhaakad (2022) : Movie Review - More than the film, the audience has to be Dhaakad if they really wish to tolerate this crap for two hours. RATING - 3/10.

Nitesh Naveen @NiteshNaveenAus: Watched #Dhaakad FDFS in Australia #OneWordReview OUTSTANDING. #DhaakadReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5 #KanganaRanaut is Lady Khiladi in a spy role. Brilliant in action and emotions. #ArjunRampal is another actor when playing a villain. He raises the bar. 🔥Treat for Action Lovers.

Surabhi Jajodia @SurabhiJajodia: Out of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 & #Dhaakad ,we'd pick #Dhaakad bcz it stands 4 females beating up men in a full-fledged #bollywood film which is rare. Though d film cud hve done better in d last 30 mins, we must support female centric action films.

Going by early Twitter reviews, it's pretty clear that Kangana's action scenes have managed to woo the audience, but we can't say the same about the film's storyline.

Interestingly, both Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have received mixed reactions from netizens hence, it is to be seen which film will emerge as the winner at the box office.

