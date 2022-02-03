Dhairya Karwa Says He Didn't Click Photos With Deepika Padukone At 83 Wrap Up Party Because Of This Reason

After essaying the role of former cricketer Ravi Shashtri in Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, Dhairya Karwa's next is Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan in which he is playing Deepika Padukone's character Alisha's partner. In a recent chat with ETimes, the handsome hunk opened up on being a part of this ensemble film and also recalled his conversation with his co-star at the wrap up party of 83.

The actor said that while everyone was busy clicking pictures with Deepika, he refrained himself from doing too and at one point, mustered up the courage and went up to her for a brief chat. Dhairya said that he told Deepika that he wouldn't be clicking pictures with her as he wanted to do a film with her. He revealed that this conversation between them transpired even before he signed Gehraiyaan.

Deepika Padukone On Infidelity In Relationships: It's A Deal Breaker For Me

ETimes quoted the actor as saying, "I remember at the party, people were busy clicking pictures with her. I didn't do that. At one point, I saw she was all by herself. I mustered up the courage, went up to her and told her I am not going to click pictures with you because I am going to do a film with you. At that time, Gehraiyaan was not even being discussed. When I met her for the first time for this film, she was surprised that we indeed were doing a film together."

Deepika Padukone Reveals Why She Took Two Days To Give Her Nod To Gehraiyaan

Dhairya said that when he was offered Gehraiyaan, it felt like a dream come true for him. "It's like this big Karan Johar project, getting an opportunity to act opposite Deepika, a chance to work with actors like Siddhant and Ananya and getting to learn under a director like Shakun Batra... it's like every actor's dream," the actor told the tabloid.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor said that he is thankful to Karan and Deepika, who made him feel extremely comfortable on set. Talking about his co-star Deepika, he said that he was smitted by her. He added that despite being known as a humongous star and a fabulous actor, she is simple and warm.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is slated to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.