Dhairya Karwa On The Audition Process For Gehraiyaan: I Was Overprepared

Dhairya Karwa is grabbing several eyeballs for his performance in the upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The actor will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the movie. In a recent media interaction, the actor opened up about his gruelling auditions for the film.

The actor said that the 'garbage' scene that was shown in the trailer of Gehraiyaan was the scene that he had to audition for. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor said, "Remember that 'garbage' scene, between me and Deepika, from the trailer? Well, that was the scene which I was asked to do during my auditions. It was a seven-page scene during auditions, but actually, when we were shooting for the film, it was just a one-page scene. Imagine the kind of hard work I had to do during auditions then."

Dhairya went on to say that he had to undergo four rounds of auditions for the film. The actor said, "I had four rounds of auditions also because it was for one of the main parts. Before this film came to me, I had read news about this project. When I met the casting director I saw a picture of all the other cast members (Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday) in the office. I got a feeling that a big opportunity has come my way and so I worked really hard to get this part."

The actor who will be playing Deepika Padukone's husband in the movie further added that he was overprepared for his auditions. Karwa stated that he also watched Shakun Batra (director)'s previous movies before his interviews and auditions. He said, "I did brush up on my skills. That apart I went through all the interviews of the director Shakun Batra, who has directed the film to understand his art and vision. I also re-watched all his films. I think at the end of the day I was over-prepared. My eyes were just on the jackpot, which I finally hit."

Talking about the movie, it will be released on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will be released on February 11. It revolves around the subject of infidelity and complex relationships.