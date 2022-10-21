Dhanashree Verma Shares Cheeky Post Calling Out Urvashi Rautela As She Joins Yuzvendra Chahal At T20 World Cup

Famed dancer Dhanashree Verma has left for Australia to join her husband Yuzvendra Chahal for the T20 World Cup. She shared an Instagram post with a cheeky caption that indirectly criticises actor Urvashi Rautela for sharing mysterious posts with similar captions from Australia as she faces allegations of stalking cricketer Rishabh Pant.

The caption of her inflight Instagram post reads, "My (heart emoji) led me to Australia, literally. (tongue out emoji) Got to be there for my man." In the picture, she can be seen sporting a victory sign towards the camera and a knee cap as she recovers from knee surgery. See the post here

Dhanashree's post received a comment of two heart emojis from her husband, Yuzvendra. Fans also reacted to the post with comments like "Making fun of Urvashi, hmmm.", "The shade at Urvashi!!! I'm here for it though." and "Ye caption kahi sunela lgta hai (I have seen this caption before)."

Urvashi Rautela has been the buzz figure in news headlines for her numerous recent posts from Australia that many netizens think are indirectly directed at Rishabh Pant. One of her recent posts captions reads, "Followed my (black heart emoji), and it led me to Australia (movie camera emoji).", followed by the hashtag - love. Her actions have received strong criticism from Rishabh Plant's fans who have labelled her as a 'stalker'.

An interesting fact to be noted here is that both Dhanashree and Yuzvendra celebrated Karwa Chauth via video call, and the couple are actively sharing pictures of each other on social media amid separation rumours.

Dhanashree was part of Neha Kakkar's song O Sajna, which received criticism for being an unjust remake of the original Maine Payal Hai Chankai, a Falguni Pathak original hit.