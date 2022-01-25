Dhanush And Aanand L Rai To Team Up For An Action Love Story: Report

Dhanush forayed in Bollywood with Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa alongside Sonam Kapoor in 2013. Eight years later, the duo teamed up for romantic drama Atrangi Re which garnered positive reviews upon on its release on OTT. The film also starred Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in leading roles.

Now if the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, Dhanush and Aanand L Rai are set to reunite for the third time for an action-packed love story.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Dhanush and Aanand L Rai go down a long way and share a great bond extending beyond just the films. After two successful associations, the director - actor duo is now teaming up for an action-based love story, which will be produced by Aanand L Rai under his banner, Colour Yellow Production." "While he played a lover boy in Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, it's a full-blown commercial avatar for the actor in this film," the source further added.

One hear that the director's name of this yet untitled film has been kept under wraps as of now. There are reports that Dhanush has signed another big film in Bollywood.

The same source further added, "The actor is clear on balancing it out between Tamil and Hindi films. While he had slowed down in between, he is all gearing up to do multiple Bollywood films going ahead. He has signed a film with a big producer and more details shall follow soon."

Currently, Dhanush is currently gearing up for Maaran which is slated to release on direct-to-digital premiere on Disney+Hotstar. In other news, the Asuran actor recently grabbed a lot of eyeballs for his divorce with his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.