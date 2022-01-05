Dhanush Says Sara Ali Khan Understood The Value Of Playing Jackpot Character In Atrangi Re

Ever since Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, netizens have been praising Dhanush's work in the film. In fact, many felt that he was the only saving grace in the film. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Dhanush said that he is a competitive actor.

"Even if I am playing video games with my children, I compete with them without mercy. But the thing is you should know where to compete and where not to, what to compete for, and what not to," said Dhanush.

He further spoke about sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the film and said, "I have definitely always been comfortable. Sara is a hard worker, very dedicated, she gave her everything for her character Rinku. It was really nice to see a youngster who has done some three films put everything on the line, and understand the value of the jackpot character she has landed."

Dhanush further shared that actors of today's generation are lucky to be able to prepare so much for their characters in the film. The actor said that it is nice to see how clear youngsters are. He feels if he had the same clarity like fifteen years ago, he would have been in a much better position than where he is now.

"I am grateful, but I could have done more. They have amazing clarity because of the exposure we have right now. Back then, it was not like that," added Dhanush.

In the same interview, Dhanush also spoke about signing Atrangi Re without reading the script and said that he trusts Aanand L Rai a lot.

"Aanand L Rai. That's it. I don't need any more details than the name. I have immense faith in him and Himanshu Sharma, and if they insist they need me for a story, I will immediately know it is something special," said the Raanjhanaa actor.