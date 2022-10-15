Dharmendra Has A Surprising Reaction To Fan Calling Amitabh Bachchan Weakest Link Of Chupke Chupke

Hrithikesh Mukherjee's cult classic Chupke Chupke featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra enjoys a huge fanbase for its humour and melodious songs. On Big B's 80th birthday, a journalist penned an article on how Chupke Chupke is his favourite Amitabh Bachchan film and called the megastar a 'riot' and 'natural and nuanced in the film.'

However, the article didn't go down well with a fan who tweeted, "This fake adulation is laughable! #ChupkeChupke was a #Dharmendra film, he chewed it! #AmitabhBachchan was the weakest link of the film! And in #Sholay in no way Amitabh was better than Dharmendra, they were at best equal! Stop running down @aapkadharam for someone else's PR!"

When the tweet caught Dharmendra's attention, he responded by writing, "So Sweet. Love you Ajay."

Interestingly, a few days ago, Dharmendra had shared a cryptic response on Twitter to Javed Akhtar's claims of him rejecting Zanjeer which later fell into Amitabh Bachchan's lap.

The 'He-Man' of Bollywood had reacted to a news article about the same and written, "Javed, kaise ho... dikhave ki iss duniya mein haqeeqaten dabi rah jaati hain. Jeetey raho... Dilon ko gudgudana khoob aata hai... kaash sar chad ke bolne ka jaadu bhi sekh liya hota (how are you doing Javed. Reality often remains unheard in this world full of show offs. I know how to make people laugh... wish I could learn the art of speaking my mind."

Coming back to Chupke Chupke, the comic caper revolves around Sulekha (Sharmila Tagore) who is in awe of brother-in-law's intelligence and intellect. In order to impress her, her husband Parimal (Dharmendra) takes up the challenge of fooling him which leaves to many hilarious turns of events.