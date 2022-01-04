Dharmendra Reacts To Netizen Questioning His & Hema Malini Pics On Tobacco Products

Veteran actor Dharmendra who is often active on Twitter and interacts with fans recently hit back at a netizen questioning his and actress Hema Malini's pictures on Tobacco Products. The Twitter user claimed the two superstars used to endorse bedi products decades ago.

The user, Prashant Sahu, wrote, "Jab Bidi Ka AD SuperStar Karte Theh . Insert any hilarious caption. #HemaMalini #Dharmendra @aapkadharam." Reacting to the post, Dharmendra said that during those times, anything used to pictures of celebrities were used without prior permission.

The veteran actor also took a sly dig at the Twitter user and said good luck to such opportunists. He wrote in hindi, "Tab .... Bin pooche... koi bhi .... Kuchh bhi ...chhaap deta tha ... bhala ho... in mauqa prassaton ka .....Prashant ji aap bhi khush rahne."

— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Hema Malini took to her Instagram account and shared some priceless memories from her album. Reminiscing some good moments with her mother, late Jaya Chakravarthy, the veteran actress shared family pictures of young Dharmendra, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

In the caption, Hema Malini expressed her love for her mother, and said, "Amma was the pivot of the family and she ruled like a true matriarch. She loved all her grandkids equally and enjoyed being surrounded by them. Her birthday was great fun with 'Amba' as the kids called her, celebrating with the whole family around her. Photos taken on her special day."

In one photo, Esha can be seen feeding a slice of cake to her grandma Jaya while Dharmendra watched them intently. Take a look at the pictures,

— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 3, 2022

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen returning to the big screen with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, also starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and Apne 2 with Bobby and Sunny Deol. On the small screen, he was recently seen as a guest on Bigg Boss 15 with host Salman Khan.