Dharmendra Shares Romantic Still From Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani With Shabana Azmi

Dharmendra, who is all set to return to the big screen, recently took to his Twitter account and shared a romantic still from his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film directed by Karan Johar will see Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in a romantic relationship.

The veteran actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Ishq hai Mujhe Camere se ... aur Camere ko .... Shaid mujh se..." The picture shows Dharmendra and Shabana in an old school romantic embrace, possibly a still from a song in the film. Take a look at the post:

The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Jaya Bachchan in leading roles. According to reports, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan will be essaying the role of Ranveer Singh's parents while Shabana plays Alia Bhatt's on-screen mother.

Earlier, in an interview, Dharmendra has said he is ecstatic that he will be reuniting with Jaya Bachchan and finally he is getting to work with Shabana Azmi. He told ETimes, "Ab iss film mein poori bhadaas nikaal lenge (We won't hold ourselves back in this one)."

For the unversed, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy is a romantic comedy. Karan once described the film as "family dramedy". The film marks KJo's return to the big screen as a director. He said, "It's a family film - there's drama, there's comedy but there are a lot of internal family dynamics, which allow you to not slot it as just a rom-com."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit the big screens on February 10, 2023.