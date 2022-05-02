Dharmendra Shares The Lesson He Learnt After Getting Discharged From Hospital; 'Don't Overdo Things'

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently left his fans worried when he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last week. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday (May 1, 2022). Later, the Sholay actor took to his Instagram handle to share a message for his fans.

Dharmendra revealed that he was hospitalised for two-four days as he had suffered a muscle pull at his back. The 86-year old actor said that he is back home now and thanked his fans for their good wishes and blessings. He further talked about the lesson he had learnt after being discharged from the hospital.

Dharmendra captioned his post as, "Friends, don't overdo things ...know your limits, I did it and learned my lesson."

In the video, the legendary actor, dressed in a full-sleeve tee, muffler and a cap, is seen saying, "Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So I had to go to the hospital for two-four days. It was difficult. Anyway I'm back with your good wishes, his blessings. So don't worry. Now I'll be very careful. Love you all." Have a look at the video.

His daughter Esha Deol commented on his post, "Love you." Sunny Deol's comment read, "Love you papa." Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera wrote, "Sir you are a legend love you forever."

Earlier, an official statement regarding the veteran actor's health was issued by the hospital which read, "Actor Dharmendra had a backache during shooting, after which he was admitted four days ago. He has now been discharged."

With respect to work, Dharmendra is currently busy working on Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. He also has Anil Sharma's Apne 2 in the pipeline, in which he will be sharing screen space with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol.