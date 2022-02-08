Dharmendra Wanted To Go For Lata Mangeshkar's Last Rites, Got Ready Three Times But 'Pulled Myself Back'

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently opened up about attending the last rites of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. He revealed that he was uncomfortable and uneasy after hearing the news of Lata Mangeshkar's demise.

Asha Bhosle Has Broken Down Post Lata Mangeshkar's Demise, Reveals Padmini Kolhapure

Talking to ETimes he said, "I was very uncomfortable and uneasy. I got ready not once but three times to go for Didi's last rites yesterday. But every time, I pulled myself back. I didn't want to see her leaving us."

Reminiscing previous interactions with the late singer, Dharmendra said, "She would make it a point to occasionally even send gifts to me. She would send me quite a few motivating forwards and kept telling me 'Remain strong'."

He also revealed that after he had shared a "gloomy" post on Twitter, she had immediately called to check on him. "She spoke to me for 30 minutes to cheer me up. Often, we would chat for 25-30 minutes even until recently. She adored me," he added.

Sharing another incident, Dharmendra revealed that she had also remembered meeting him for the first time at an award ceremony. He said, she remembered that "I had worn a beige coloured shirt when I'd first met her. I was surprised beyond words. Such a memory!"

Shraddha Kapoor Remembers 'Aaji' Lata Mangeshkar With A Throwback Photo; Calls Her 'Greatest Of All Times'

The 'Nightingale Of India', Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday (February 6) due to multiple organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She had been admitted to the hospital earlier in 2022, after contracting COVID-19. After spending weeks in the ICU, she was taken off the ventilator and was feeling better, revealed her doctor, before passing away on February 6, 2022.