Dia Mirza Recalls Her Near-Death Experience During Her Pregnancy

Dia Mirza in her latest interview with a leading daily shared her near-death experience when she was expecting her first kid. The actress revealed that she had to undergo an appendectomy in the fifth month of her pregnancy.

An acute baterial infection led to sepsis during her sixth month of pregnancy because of which her placenta started to haemorrhage and the baby was born prematurely via an emergency C-section.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress told ETimes, "I had to go in for an appendectomy in the fifth month of my pregnancy. I was in and out of hospital subsequently because of an acute bacterial infection that could have led to sepsis while I was in my sixth month of pregnancy. My baby had to be delivered because my placenta had started to haemorrhage. It was a tough time and I'm grateful for my gynaecologist who saved our lives."

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child, son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14.

The Sanju star further talked about how different it is to be a mother during the pandemic and said, "To bring a child into a world in crisis has a profound impact on all our choices. I hope that someday soon we won't have to wear masks and our children can have normalcy in their lives. Our daughter is studying online and that is a struggle. Our son is too young to know the difference. But while we stay home, we cherish the time we have together and do all we can to make this time engaging, happy and safe for our children."

On being asked if she is now open to the public eye and the constant scrutiny that celebrities go through, Dia revealed, "One must accept that along with the love and generosity of our audiences comes varying degrees of scrutiny. Over the years I have also discovered people will treat us the way we treat ourselves in the public domain."