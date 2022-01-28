Dia Mirza Remembers The Trauma Of Her Son Avyaan's Premature Delivery In Her Flashback Friday Post

Dia Mirza had embraced motherhood after giving birth to her son Avyaan Azaad on May 14, 2021. The actress had delivered her child prematurely and on her Flashback Friday post today (January 28), Dia recalled the traumatic experience during the same. She also shared a heartwarming message for her little bundle of joy in the post.

Dia Mirza shared some beautiful pictures of herself from when she was four months pregnant. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actress can be seen wearing a blue and white maxi dress in the pictures. The actress captioned the same stating, "Becoming a mother is the best gift nature gave me Every moment has been filled with light and joy! From the time I first discovered I was pregnant, to every single moment since natures force has revealed itself to me in the most magical ways. And no, it wasn't easy going through the trauma of extremely premature delivery and subsequent complications (sic)." Take a look at her post.

The actress furthermore shared a heartfelt message for her son wherein she thanked him for choosing her as his mother. Dia Mirza added, "But, the faith that you chose me Avyaan Azaad to be your mother was unshakable even when we went through our challenges. Thank you for choosing me my precious. Thank you for holding on so strong. Thank you for teaching me the power of love. You are love. #FlashbackFriday to a time when I was 4 months pregnant Papa @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDiVane (sic)."

Dia Mirza Recalls Her Near-Death Experience During Her Pregnancy

Earlier in July last year, Dia Mirza had announced to the world about her son Avyaan Azaad being born prematurely. The Love Breakups Zindagi actress had stated, "These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU." The actress also celebrated her son turning four months on December 14 by sharing a picture of her clutching his tiny hands.

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in the movie Thappad. It starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The actress also made an appearance playing herself in the Netflix series' Call My Agent.