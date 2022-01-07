Dia Mirza Treats Fans With First True Glimpse Of Son Avyaan As He Goes Peek-A-Boo With His Toy

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child, son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in May last year. Since then, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress has been sharing pictures of her tiny tot but not without covering his face, either fully or partially. However today, Dia gave fans a first true glimpse of her little munchkin.

She shared a video on her Instagram stories in which one can see baby Avyaan playing peek-a-boo with a stuffed toy. The song, 'If you are happy and you know' is heard playing in the background. Dia captioned her post as, "Peek-a-boo!!! Playtime."

Last year, Dia and Vaibhav had announced the arrival of Avyaan with a precious note that read, "Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU. As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage."

Later in an interview with Indian Express, Mirza had addressed all the buzz around her pregnancy announcement and said, "Negativity can be pervasive if you let it permeate your heart and mind. This was the happiest moment of my life and there was no way I was going to let a few trolls turn it into a toxic slugfest. I refuse to make this time about people who cannot see the purity and beauty of an expectant mother and instead want to shame her, mock or troll her. I have always lived by my own convictions and I will continue to do so with a lot of pride and joy. There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey of motherhood and as women we have every right to exercise our choices."

She had further said that it's upto the women if they choose to be single mothers or be in a marriage and started a family and added, "As a society we must get past the entrenched idea of what is right and wrong and instead ask ourselves why we are conditioned to respond in a certain way to issues that have nothing to do with us."

With regards to work, Dia was last seen in the Netflix web series Call My Agent Bollywood in which she played a fictional version of herself.