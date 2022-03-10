Did Akshay Kumar And Rohit Shetty Have A Huge Showdown During Sooryavanshi Shoot? The Actor Reveals The Truth

During the shoot of Sooryavanshi, many reports had suggested that things got sour between Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. During her recent tete-a-tete with media amid the promotions of his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay quashed such rumours and said that nothing as such happened between him and Shetty.

He said, "Quite often it is reported in the media that I don't generally get along with the people I work with. Even during the making of Sooryavanshi, it was said that I had a huge showdown with Rohit (Shetty). The truth is that there's no basis to such reports."

He further said, "I always maintain cordial relations with whoever I collaborate professionally."

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. A few days ago, the film's trailer was shared on YouTube and it took social media by storm.

Netizens are pretty excited to see Akshay Kumar in a unique avatar and fortunately, the buzz of the film is great too.

Akshay was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and the film set the box office on fire. It is to be seen if Bachchhan Paandey will manage to break the box office record of Sooryavanshi.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 18, 2022.