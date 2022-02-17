Did Alia Bhatt Hide Her Relationship With Sidharth Malhotra Due To These Reasons? Why's She Open About Ranbir?

'There's Nothing To Hide'

While speaking to Indian Express, Alia said that there is nothing to hide about her affair with Ranbir.

She further added, "There is a time in your life when you feel you shouldn't speak about it - you're too protective of it, or you are not sure, or you don't want to talk about personal things in life."

We wonder if that was the reason behind Alia's silence on her past relationship with Sidharth.

'I Am In A Relationship'

Alia went on to add that it is not like she is plastering her relationship on every wall in the city or the country, but there's also nothing to hide.

She further said that she is not going to lie that she is not in a relationship, and she feels that in terms of her age also, she has gone past the point where she would hide it.

'I'm Deeply In Love With Ranbir'

"Of course I am in a relationship and I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship. In the moment I am a very 'dil wala' (hearty) person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, 'pyar kiya toh darna kya' types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That's the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it," added Alia.

Coming Back To Gangubai Kathiawadi

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also casts Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in key roles. The film is slated to be released in theatres on February 25, 2022.