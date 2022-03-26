Did Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Just Confirm Their Alleged Relationship On Instagram? Drop A Major Hint

Ever since Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad spotted together at a restaurant, buzz mills started churning out the rumours of their alleged affair. Soon, Saba was seen spending quality time with Hrithik's family. Earlier today, Saba shared on her Instagram Stories, "Sunburnt and ready. We here at @nh7dotin soundcheckin for this evening (Madboy Mink) go on at 6 pm. Come dance with us Pune."

Hrithik Roshan's Rumoured Ladylove Saba Azad Thanks His Family For Sending Her Home-Cooked Food

Hrithik shared her Instagram Stories and captioned it as, "Kill it you insanely amazing woman. Wish I was there for this one," to which Saba replied, "Wish you was here too my cute 🙂." (sic)

Earlier, a source close to Hrithik had told IndiaToday.in, "Hrithik's family has taken to Saba quite well. In fact, just like Hrithik, they are quite fond of Saba's musical work. Saba often shares little things she's written with Sussanne just to get feedback. Hrithik too loves Saba's musical creations. Even Hrithik's kids, Rhehaan and Hridhaan, have taken to Saba. Hrithik's mom and sister are very fond of Saba too."

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Planning To Tie The Knot Soon? Couple's Common Friend Has This To Say

The source further added, "Recently, when she visited Hrithik's home, she did an impromptu singing and jiving session, which the family and Hrithik thoroughly enjoyed. Hrithik and Saba are certainly together but neither of them want to rush into things."

We wonder if Hrithik and Saba have decided to go official on Instagram.