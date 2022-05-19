Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui Just Take A Jibe At Box Office Blockbusters Like RRR And KGF 2 At Cannes?

Last few months have been amazing for the South Film Industry, because films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF 2 performed extremely well at the box office. These films not only took box office by storm but also got praised immensely by critics and audience for its storytelling. However, it seems actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui isn't very pleased with their performances because he believes that a good film has nothing to do with its box office performance.

While talking about the Cannes Film Festival to Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin said, "I had never thought this much before that I will go to Cannes one day when I had started off. It's the mecca of cinema, vahana chaaron taraf ache cinema ki baat hoti hai, box office collection ki baat nahi hoti. Hum jo collection ki baatein kar kar ke cinema dekh rahe hai."

While he refrained from mentioning any film's name, it is pretty evident that currently, only these three blockbuster films are being talked about everywhere. Did he take jibes at these films' collections? Our guessing game is as good as yours!

While speaking about representing India at the Cannes Film Festival, he said that it is always a special feeling to be a part of the prestigious film festival.

"Be it on my birthday or any other day. I have spent five-six of my birthdays at Cannes as it's been held around the same time every year. I am not a person who celebrates birthdays as such. It's just like a normal day," said Nawazuddin who is celebrating his birthday today (May 19, 2022).

In the same interview, he also shared that he feels disheartened that many good films of India get ignored because of lack of popular stars in it. He concluded by saying that even after getting recognition outside the country, some films fail to have people's attention.