Did Parineeti Chopra Lose Weight Because Of The Industry Pressure? Here Is What She Has To Say!

In the last few years, we saw Parineeti Chopra experimenting with her looks and following certain fitness regime to be in a better shape. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Parineeti was asked if she lost weight because of the industry pressure, she denied and said that many people misunderstood that as industry pressure, as she was keen to do it anyway.

She told Hindustan Times, "Not in terms of looks, not at all! That is something that I wanted to do for myself. I have been doing it even before I became an actor. I haven't gotten fitter because the world wanted me to do it."

The Ishaqzaade actress further shared that her journey towards fitness and changing her look started even before she became an actress. She said that she became an actress in the middle of it and that is when people saw the changes in her.

She also asserted, "A lot of people misunderstood that as industry pressure. Yes, because of the industry pressure I did it faster but I was doing it anyway. I think a lot of people think that I caved in and I did it because someone told me, but that is not the case."

With respect to work, Parineeti has two interesting projects in her kitty. She has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, wherein she will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, and Sooraj Barjatya's Unchai, wherein she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa.

She concluded by saying that 2021 was quite an amazing year for her, as she managed to bounce back with projects like The Girl on the Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina.