Did RRR Surpass The Kashmir Files' Rating On IMDb?

Ever since Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files hit the theatres, it has become the yardstick of measuring the success other films, which have released or are slated to be released after it. Last week, Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey hit the theatres and failed to stand strong owing to The Kashmir Files waves. Today, SS Rajamouli's RRR arrived in the theatres and it is to be seen if the film will manage to break the record of the Anupam Kher-starrer, which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during 1990.

Speaking of critics and audience's reactions, RRR has been receiving positive word of mouth and everyone is going gaga over Ram Charan and Jr NTR's power-packed performances in the film. Netizens feel that the action sequences in the film are entirely on a different level, which will raise the bar of Indian Cinema.

On a related note, RRR has gotten 9.2 IMDb rating while The Kashmir Files received 9.9 rating, but within a couple of days, the film's rating on IMDb dropped to 8.3.

If one compares the current rating of The Kashmir Files with RRR, then the latter has surely beaten the Vivek Agnihotri's directorial. Having said that, one just can't compare these two films, as both of them are from completely different genres.

Coming back to RRR, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

It is to be seen how much the film rakes in on the first day of its release. Going by trade experts, the film will witness a huge jump on weekend owing to positive word of mouth.