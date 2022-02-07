Did Shah Rukh Khan Spit On Lata Mangeshkar's Mortal Remains? Here Is The Truth

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar departed for her heavenly abode on February 6, 2022, at 92 years of age. The singer passed away due to multiple organ failure after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia complications. She was laid to rest with full state honours and her funeral was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and others. Amidst this, some netizens have pointed out that it looked like Shah Rukh was spitting on the mortal remains of the singer after offering his dua. However, here is what really happened.

Some netizens and fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been rubbishing the claims of the superstar spitting on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains. These users have pointed out that the superstar was just 'blowing off air' which is apparently a part of a ritual in the Islamic tradition wherein a person blows off the air after offering their prayers. A Twitter user stated, "Srk did not spit, he blew to ward off evil for Lataji as per his religion & if people read more as I did, they would understand."

Netizens also slammed those who were creating the 'spitting fiasco' amidst a legendary icon's passing away. One user wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan reading a dua and blowing on Lata Ji's mortal remains for protection and blessings in the next life. Cannot comprehend the level of bitterness of those saying he is spitting."

A Twitter user explained that blowing off the air is a common practice in the Muslim religion after reciting Ayats from the holy Quran. The user stated, "SRK didn't spit there. He blew, which is a common practice in Islam. Muslims do blow air from their mouth after reciting Ayats from Holy Quran. RWs are making issues out of nothing that too in the death of an eminent personality. #LataMangeshkar #ShivajiPark #ShahRukhKhan"

Shah Rukh Khan was seen offering his Dua (prayers) to the mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar along with his manager Pooja Dadlani. The last rites of the 'Melody Queen Of India' were performed in Shivaji Park, Mumbai. The central government also announced two days of mourning on February 6 and 7.