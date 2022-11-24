Did You Know Amitabh Bachchan Once Helped Vikram Gokhale To Get A Home In Mumbai

Veteran Marathi and Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale, who is well-remembered for playing father to Asihwarya Rai in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, is currently in critical condition and has been on life support in a Pune hospital. The actor has played some remarkable roles in some popular films such as Dil Se, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Hichki, Nikamma, and Mission Mangal, among others.

Many are not aware that Vikram Gokhale and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who have acted together in several Hindi films, also share an admirable friendship that dates back to the 1960s. Gokhale and Amitabh Bachchan have entertained the audience in iconic films like Agneepath, Khuda Gawah, Parwana, and many more.

In an exclusive interview with ToI on the occasion of Bachchan's birthday back in 2020, Vikram Gokhale went candid and revealed how Amitabh helped him during his life's lowest phase, when he had no shelter in a city like Mumbai. Recalling the days when he was going through a financial crisis, Gokhale said, "I went through a lot of struggle when I entered this Industry. I was going through a huge financial crunch and was looking for shelter in Mumbai."

The actor went on to add, "When Amitabh Bachchan came to know about this, he personally wrote a letter to Manohar Joshi, who was a Chief Minister of Maharashtra during 1995-99. And I got a house from the government only because of his recommendation. I still have that letter with me which I have framed it"

Speaking about his friendship with Bachchan, Gokhale added, "He is not the same now as when he was a nobody and had done just one or two films, which is natural. Although he tries to be the same Bachchan, people have put him on such a high pedestal, and he deserves that. My friendship with him goes back to 1968. That hasn't changed at all."

Vikram Gokhale had also added that he feels proud that he knows Bachchan and is friends with him. "We are friends from the last 55 years. I just love his attitude and nature. I still watch his films once a week and I am doing this from the past several years" Gokhale had said.