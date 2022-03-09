Did You Know Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol Secretly Got Married In 2014, Says He Didn't Want To Jeopardize Her Career

Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol has confirmed their real wedding date. The couple now parents to a baby boy revealed that they actually got married two years before what they have maintained as their wedding date. Amrita and Anmol in a video, circulating on Youtube said that they tied the knot in a secret wedding in 2014.

In a video shared by Couple of Things, Anmol reveals that he had asked Amrita to marry him after their careers saw a jump but she refused him. However, in 2012 after her releases like Jolly LLB, Satygrah and Singh Sahab the Great got good response she asked Anmol to marry her.

She said, "I was on a high again and Anmol said let's get married. I said things are getting back to back on track, these films will release, I am now looking for even bigger films. If I got married, this news might just affect my career severely."

Amrita confessed she was nervous about the media dismissing her as irrelevant after her wedding. But it was Anmol who came up with the idea of a secret wedding and the actress was on board. He said, "I thought that if we can keep our affair a secret for 4-5 years, can we not hide our marriage too."

Amrita and Anmol in the Youtube interview confirmed that they actually got married on May 15, 2014. They also promised to share pictures and all the details from their secret wedding in the next episode of Couple of Things.

For the unversed, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol were blessed with a baby boy on November 1, 2020, whom they have lovingly named Veer. On the work front, the actress is yet to announce her returning projects post pregnancy.