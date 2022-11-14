Did You Know Ranveer Singh Had THIS Condition For Marrying Deepika Padukone In Lake Como?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. The power couple never misses a chance to grab eyeballs with their sizzling chemistry both on and off the screen. In fact, when Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in 2018 after dating each other for around six years, their fans couldn't keep calm. And ever since then, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela couple has been dishing out major relationship goals. For the uninitiated, Ranveer and Deepika had tied the knot in a grand wedding in Lake Como, Italy and their wedding pics were a sight to behold.

And now, as the couple completes four years of marriage, we have got our hands on a throwback interview of Ranveer Singh wherein he got candid about his Lake Como wedding and revealed that he had a special condition for the wedding. Talking about the Lake Como wedding, "Whatever Deepika wished, I wanted her to have it. That's the first step in being the husband of the millennium. Whatever her vision of getting married, I wanted her to realise it. Whatever she wanted, it was done exactly in that manner". He further spoke to Filmfare and spilled beans about his condition. "I hade made it very clear that you can do everything else because you are good at all of it, unlike me. Only the music is my department. I am basically the DJ at my own wedding. I curated the playlist for months," Ranveer added.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also starring Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the movie is slated to release in April next year. Besides, he will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Pooja Hedge and Jacqueline Fernandez.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathaan. Also starring John Abraham in the lead, the movie is slated to release on January 25 next year. She will also be collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Siddharth Anand's Fighter which will be hitting the screens in January 2024.