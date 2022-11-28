Did You Know Yami Gautam Had A Dream Of Serving The Nation? Acting Was Never Her Career Choice

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is a congenial celebrity who has made her name in the film industry with her amazing acting prowess. The pahadi beauty, who began her career in television serials followed by a few films down south, has carved a path for herself in Bollywood, and her progress has been quite remarkable. Gautam is celebrating her 34th birthday today (November 28).

Everyone is aware that Yami made her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the 2012 film Vicky Donor and immediately shot to fame. She portrayed the role of a Bengali woman in the film, and her performance was critically acclaimed by the audience and critics alike. Ever since then, Yami Gautam has made a mark in the film industry and impressed people with her flawless talent.

Though Yami is impeccable at her current profession, the Dasvi actress was never interested in pursuing acting. Yami Gautam was born and raised in Bilaspur, a district in Himachal Pradesh. After her early education in Himachal, Yami pursued law in Chandigarh. At the time, the actress desired to become an IAS officer. However, later, she left her law studies halfway to go forward with her acting passion and moved to Mumbai to struggle to reach where she is today.

Back in 2013, Yami Gautam spoke about her dream of pursuing Indian Administrative Services (IAS) as a young girl. Talking to Hindustan Times, Gautam had said, "I wanted to be an IAS officer when a few of family friends came to meet us in Chandigarh and told my parents that I should try to enter Bollywood. After that my father sent some photos of mine to directors in Mumbai, I got a call and there was no looking back."

In the same interview, Yami added that it took some time for her to get used to being famous. "Vicky Donor was a pleasant surprise. The recognition I got was amazing, but I have to say I was a bit shy when people used to come to me for photos or autographs. It took me some time to get used to it and all the fame, But now I like it," she had added.

Interestingly, Yami Gautam plays the role of an IPS officer in Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrit Kaur starrer Dasvi. It seems like her dream of serving the nation came true on the silver screen.

Yami Gautam has been associated with the Fair and Lovely brand for a long time now. In 2008, she made her first screen appearance in the TV soap Chand Ke Paar Chalo, and later in Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, alongside Gaurav Khanna.