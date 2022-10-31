Dil To Pagal Hai: Did You Know Karisma Kapoor Took 15 Retakes for Le Gayi Le Gayi Because Of Shahid Kapoor?

Yash Chopra's 1997 release Dil To Pagal Hai has been an iconic movie of Indian cinema. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, the movie was a massive hit and continues to rule millions of hearts. In fact, the song of the musical romance drama was also a rage among the fans. Besides, Shah Rukh Khan's chemistry with Madhuri and Karisma left everyone in awe and they made the hit trio. Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor was also a part of Dil To Pagal Hai.

Yes! The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor was seen as a background dancer in Le Gayi Le Gayi song starring Karisma Kapoor. This was Shahid's first appearance in front of the camera and he did look unrecognisable. And now, we have got our hands on Shahid's throwback interview wherein he revealed that he made Karisma take 15 retakes during the shooting which left her irked.

Taking to Jitesh Pillai for Famously Filmfare, Shahid Kapoor stated, "There was one guy who was slightly offbeat. I swear, with really big hair on his head, that's me. I remember I won't call her Karisma because that time she was Karisma Kapoor, had to do 15 retakes because of me. And, once she turned back and said ye kaun hai? Kaun Hai Ye? And, I was like hiding myself and saying main nahi hoon, main nahi hoon. I had just joined Shyamak Davar and my hair used to settle down half a beat after I settled down. So, it was actually not my fault. It was just the length of my hair."

Earlier, Karisma Kapoor, who played the role of Nisha in the movie, shared some throwback pictures from the shooting of Dil To Pagal Hai to celebrate 25 years of the release. To note, Karisma wasn't the first choice for the role. The role was first offered to Manisha Koirala, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty. She even won a National Award for her performance in the movie in the Best supporting actress category.