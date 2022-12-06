Diljit Dosanjh Reveals The Dark Underbelly Of Bollywood; Says ‘I Can't Do Networking, Attend Parties'

The singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is mostly famous for his Punjabi songs, made his entry into Bollywood with the 2016 hit film Udta Punjab. He followed his successful stint in the industry with films like Soorma, Good Newwz, Jogi, and a few others. In one of his recent interviews, the actor expressed his desire to not actively pick up Bollywood projects, as he feels that there is a lot of networking needed to be considered for good projects and that he does not fit into that category. He also added that his manager was offered bribes in exchange for Diljit signing their films.

In the interview with Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh revealed that there is this constant effort by the actors to network, attend parties, and be in contact with people who matter in order to get good work. "I can't do networking, I can't attend parties, can't call people up every day. I have seen actors who video-call their producers six times from the sets! I am not kidding! They tell them, 'We are now doing this, now doing that'. Main kaha hadd ho gayi (I think this is too much). I just can't do this," he added.

He remembered some of the discussions where a few people tried to bribe his manager in exchange for signing their films. He said, "My manager tells me how people tell her, 'Diljit se film kara de main tujhe gift dunga.' But they don't know that we don't care about gifts. But it's not their fault because this has been normalised here, to make a circle. It is not their fault, they are right in their place, but I don't fit in this."

Diljit once stated that the only thing he wanted to do every waking day of his life was make music. If this didn't work, then his fallback option was to work in a factory. Without a father figure in the industry, it was not possible for him to make a mark, but his belief in putting in the hard work would one day make him successful.

On the professional front, Diljit's last movie was Jogi, a story of friends set against the backdrop of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India. The film was directed by Abbas Zafar. He is currently on his Born To Shine world tour and is set to perform in Mumbai on Friday, December 9.