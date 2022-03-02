DineOutWithJosh: Josh Curates A Huge Surprise For Top Hindi Community Creators

Josh, one of India's leading short video app which was launched in 2020, has established itself as the numero uno within a short period of time. With innovative ideas and refreshing approach, it has struck a chord with the audience by providing them with wholesome entertainment at the mere click of a button.

It is also a solid platform for budding talents to channel their inner creativity and make their dreams come true. Its list of achievements doesn't end there, as it continues to team up with some of the top-notch brands in the country to create clutter-breaking content.

Josh To Organise Biggest Meet-Up With Its Top Creators For #LightsCameraJosh

Another reason why Josh continues to grab eyeballs is because of its exceptional IPs. After the highly successful #LightsCameraJosh event in Hyderabad and Gurugram, the video app is back with another big surprise and this time, the venue is none other than Mumbai, the city of dreams.

Josh has announced its next big, exclusive event titled #DineOutWithJosh which is all set to take place on March 4 at St Regis, Mumbai. The one-of-its-kind meetup will be a curated experience for the top 40 community creators, to have fine dining and engage in one-on-one discussion with their community managers to know more about Josh Hindi community and their upcoming projects and plans. The event will comprise of a Pool Party in collaboration with SunBurn for the 40 talented creators with collective Insta clout of 10.5M and Josh clout of 52M. This will be followed by an evening dine-out party for the top 20 influencers.

Some of the talented creators shortlisted for #DineOutWithJosh event include names like Legal Baba who is making his mark as a legal influencer on Josh, Sanju Chaudhary who has set the app on fire with her engaging acting and dance videos and many others. Other Josh creators like Swati Tiwari, Navneet Pathak, and Mukkta will also be a part of this event.

In a nutshell, #DineOutWithJosh is on its way to become a premium experience curated by the best short video app in India!

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting meetup!