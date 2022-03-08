DineOutWithJosh: Top Hindi Community Creators Enjoy One-Of-Its-Kind Meetup; Nikhita Gandhi Adds Glitter

Josh, India's top-notch short video app has been breaking barriers in the content creation space since its inception. From giving rising stars a perfect platform to tap into their creativity to being a one-stop place for the audience when it comes to engrossing content belonging to multiple languages and genres, the app has definitely set the 'Josh' high in the market. Their collaborations with some of the biggest brands in the country have also given them an edge over the rest.

Besides all these unparalleled offerings, Josh is also known for its exciting events which remain the talk of the town for months. After the highly successful #LightsCameraJosh events in Hyderabad and Gurugram, the app recently hosted another blockbuster meetup called #DineOutWithJosh at The St. Regis, Mumbai on March 4, 2022. The unique gathering saw the attendance of 50 Josh Hindi community influencers with a total of 97,86,008 followers.

The content creators couldn't contain their excitement as they were treated with surprises one after the other. The influencers danced their hearts out to the beats of electronic, Punjabi and Bollywood music churned out by India's most popular and versatile DJ, Barkha. Their exhilaration was palpable on the dance floor.

Next, the content creators enjoyed a lavish dining experience where they were joined by none other than celebrity guest Nikhita Gandhi. The popular playback singer known for delivering Bollywood hits like 'Burj Khalifa' (Laxmii), 'Barbaadiyaan' (Shiddat), and 'Najaa' (Sooryavanshi) amongst others, interacted with them and promoted her upcoming song 'Bura Na Mano'. She also enthralled them with a live performance.

Besides all the fun during the dine out session, the influencers also had quality conversations with their account managers about content creation and the upcoming projects in Josh. The attendees made the most of the event and channelled their creative energy to make some amazing lipsync, transition, dance, slo-mo walk and hair flip videos using various party props. At the end of the event, everyone returned home with happy memories.

Speaking about the event, Noorin Shah said, "I am very thankful that Josh gave me this amazing opportunity to attend this wonderful event in Mumbai. It was the best time of my life. I am looking forward to being a part of more events from Josh. Thank you Josh team."

Abhishek D91 shared, "Thank you Josh for giving me this amazing experience. I am very happy that I could be a part of this wonderful event in Mumbai. I loved the ambience and vibe of the event, I would love to be a part of more Josh events."

"Thank You Josh For Inviting me over. I am glad to be invited and be a part of such a joyous event. Please keep organizing such events," said Mukkta K.

Janvi Hatte also shared her experience of attending #DineOutWithJosh and said, "I want to thank Josh For inviting me. I had a great time at the party, created lot of content. I am looking forward to more such events."

Astha Asija said, "It really felt so great to be a part of this party. I really loved the vibes, food and ambience. I loved the hospitality given by Josh. I am looking forward to working on more projects with Josh."

