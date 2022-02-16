Disco Dancer Director B Subhash Says Bappi Lahiri Could Transform Any Song; 'He Had Such A Lovely Voice'

Filmmaker B Subhash and Bappi Lahiri teamed up to give us many successful songs like 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai', 'Jimmy Jimmy' amongst many others. In an interaction with an entertainment portal, Subhash reminisced his fond memories of working with the legendary musician who passed away on Thursday (February 15).

Speaking to Quint, B Subhash said that Bappi Lahiri was a part of his life and career with an association of more than 40 years.

Kumar Sanu Says Bappi Lahiri Had A Big Heart; 'The World Is Going To Miss Him A Lot'

"We started working together in Taqdeer Ka Badshah. Bappi da was new at that time. After that we teamed up for a number of movies, including Disco Dancer, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Aandhi-Toofan, Commando. He changed the music scene in Hindi films," the filmmaker told the publication.

When it comes to Bappi Lahiri's famous tracks, one of them is 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' from Mithun Chakraborty's Disco Dancer. But do you folks know that this song was initially supposed to be sung by Kishore.

RIP Bappi Lahiri: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan And Others Pay Heartfelt Tributes To The Music Legend

B Subhash shared this trivia and recalled, "We were supposed to record 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' at a studio in Cuff Parade. Kishore Kumar had been brought on board to lend his voice. He came to the studio, but sadly the lift wasn't working. Since Kishore da had a heart problem, he said he won't be able to climb the stairs. He asked us to do a scratch and said he would dub later. I asked Bappi da to record the scratch, and when I listened to it I couldn't believe how good it was. Even Kishore da loved it, and the song became a huge hit across the world".

The filmmaker said that Bappi da had such a lovely voice that he could transform any song and that his demise is a great loss for the music industry. He remembered the singer-composer as someone who was full of life, laughing and cracking jokes."

He further said that the legendary musician would never say no to work and would do several recordings through the day as he didn't want producers to incur any losses.

Further, B Subhash said that the biggest tragedy is Bappi Lahiri losing his voice after contracting COVID-19 last year.

Bappi Lahiri passed away due to multiple health issues and obstructive sleep apnea at the age of 69.