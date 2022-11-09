Disha Patani Removed From Ekta Kapoor’s KTina; Sources Cite Her Unprofessional Attitude As The Reason

Before the pandemic, Disha Patani was rumored to work with Ekta Kapoor in the film KTIna. The shoot was supposed to begin in 2019, but due to COVID, the project came to a halt. Though it was hoped that Disha would resume the shoot of the film post-pandemic, the word around is that the plan has changed as she is no longer working on the film.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Disha Patani initially was part of the project and even shot a few scenes before COVID. The schedule got delayed later due to the lockdown. After the pandemic, it is revealed that a few issues arose between Disha Patani and Balaji Motion Pictures. A source close to the project said that there were some creative differences between Ekta and Disha and the latter also showed an unprofessional attitude toward the crew. As such, Disha will no longer be working on the film.

KTina is said to be inspired by Ekta Kapoor's life and will tell the story of a small-town girl and her belief in Astrology. With Disha Patani out of the picture(literally!), Balaji Productions has now started to search for a new face to replace her. So far, Ekta Kapoor approached Tara Sutaria and Shraddha Kapoor for the film.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns where she starred opposite John Abraham. The film also starred Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She will be seen next in Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She will also be seen in the pan-India film Project K starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabha, and Deepika Padukone.