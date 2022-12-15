Disha Patani's Rumoured BF Aleksandar Blushes As Former Showers Kisses On His Cheeks; WATCH Unseen Video

Disha Patani's personal life continues to make headlines, and rumours of the actress dating a model friend have been circulating on the internet for quite some time. Speculations about Disha Patani and model Aleksandar Alex Ilic dating started to surface after the duo made multiple public appearances together.

They were spotted in the town several times, leaving netizens wondering if both are in a relationship after Disha's breakup with Tiger Shroff. On Wednesday night (December 14), Disha took to her Instagram account and gave us a sneak peek into the wonderful evening that she spent with Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

The actress dropped a video in which she is seen showering some kisses on her rumoured boyfriend as they both pose for the camera. Disha looked smoking hot in a leopard print tank bodysuit, which she paired with denim shorts. She opted for minimal makeup and kept her hair open, while Aleksandar looked handsome in a black shirt for the outing.

Check out the video below:-

DISHA PATANI SHARES A FUN VIDEO WITH RUMOURED BF ALEKSANDAR ALEX

Menahwile, the MS Dhoni actress, shared another goofy reel on her Instagram account with Alex. The two are seen twinning in white bathrobes as they are dancing to Nelly's song Dilemma ft Kelly Rowlan and lip-syncing it while holding shampoo bottles in hand. The entire clip is hilarious, and in the end, the diva showed off some sexy moves. She captioned her post with a simple emoji. Take a look here:-

DISHA PATANI AND ALEKSANDAR ALEX RELATIONSHIP

For those unaware, Disha Patani shares a good bond with Aleksandar Alex Ilic, a model and actor by profession. He has appeared several times on Disha's social media timeline. The rumours surfaced on the internet after Disha and Alex made several public appearances together.

Meanwhile, reacting to the dating rumours, Aleksandar Alex Ilic recently spoke to the Bombay Times and said, "I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don't understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can't they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories."

Workwise, Disha Patani was last seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns. The film turned out to be a disaster at the box-office. Up next, the actress has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Nag Ashwin's Project K, co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.