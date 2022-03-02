Disha Patani Shares Lovely Birthday Wish For Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff, Calls Him 'Most Beautiful Soul'

The suave and talented Tiger Shroff celebrates his birthday today (March 2). As the actor celebrates his 32nd birthday today, he is being flooded with warm birthday wishes from his fans and loved ones from the industry. The actor also received the most lovely birthday wish from his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

Talking about the same, Disha Patani shared a candid video of Tiger Shroff wherein the latter can be seen sporting an infectious smile. By the looks of it, the video seems to have been captured by the Malang actress and was taken in one of their secret getaways. Disha also had a beautiful caption for the same.

She wrote, "Happiest b'day my best friend. Thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul. You're beautiful @tigerjackieshroff." Take a look at the same.

Disha Patani put the 'Happy Birthday' song in the background of the video. Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff also showered some love on the post. However, some fans were amused at the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress calling Tiger her 'best friend' in the video as they have been speculated to have been dating for quite some time now.

Apart from this, Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her son. She shared some pictures of the Student Of The Year 2 actor from his photoshoots, posing with his family and a still from his movie. She gave an endearing caption along with the same.

Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Happppppiest birthday my beloved son!!! You are my precious gift from God. I wish for you that all that love, respect, integrity, kindness, work ethic, that you embody every single day of your life, see the fulfilment of all those dreams and aspirations you have!!!! My son if I say you make me proud, that would be the understatement of the century @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff @apnabhidu."

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be seen in the movie Heropanti 2 opposite Tara Sutaria. The actor also Ganapath on the pipeline alongside Kriti Sanon. Apart from that, he will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan along with Akshay Kumar.