Disha Salian Death Investigation: CBI Concludes Probe Of SSR’s Manager’s Death; Declared It An Accident

On June 8-9th, 2020, talent manager Disha Salian reportedly died by falling off the balcony of her 14th-floor apartment. Five days later, actor and Disha's ex-client Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home. Though the Mumbai Police investigated the case and proclaimed the actor's demise to be a suicide, BJP leader Nitish Rane suspected foul play and alleged that the two deaths are connected. As such, when Sushant's case was handed over to CBI, Disha's case also went under their jurisdiction. Now, after over two years, the Central Bureau of Investigation has finally concluded its probe regarding Disha's death.

After a thorough investigation, CBI concluded that Disha Salian lost her balance under the influence of alcohol and unfortunately, fell to her death. An unnamed CBI official working on the source talked to the Economic Times and said, "Since serious allegations were levelled in the Salian matter and claims were made that the two deaths were linked as Salian had briefly worked for Rajput, her death has been probed in detail. The investigation revealed has revealed that Salian had been organizing get-togethers at her residence in the run-up to her birthday. The party on June 8th night was part of it. However, that night, Salian, who had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped from the parapet of her flat." The official also revealed that there is no proof that suggests that the two deaths were linked.

Another CBI official close to the case conversed with Economic Times and said, "The probe hasn't found any substance in the allegations levelled by Rane that Salian was assaulted and had approached Rajput for help and that there is a larger political conspiracy at play. It was necessary to probe the circumstances owing to the sensitive nature of the case and the nature of allegations."

Even though Disha Salian's case finally came to a conclusion, such cannot be said for the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. No closure report has been filed on the matter yet but we hope that we can eventually learn the truth of why the Chichhore star had to go well before his time.