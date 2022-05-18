Divya Dutta Reveals She Was Apprehensive About Her Role In Veer-Zaara; Recalls Aditya Chopra's Words To Her

Divya Dutta made her debut in Hindi cinema with Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna in 1994. After a string of supporting roles, the actress received widespread critical acclaim for her role in Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta's cross-border romance Veer-Zaara. Divya even earned best supporting actress nominations at several awards ceremonies for her portrayal of Shabbo, Zaara's friend.

But, you folks would be surprised to know that Divya was apprehensive about taking up this role. It was Aditya Chopra who managed to convince her and the rest is history. The Badlapur actress made this revelation in her latest interview with ETimes.

On being asked if she considers Veer-Zaara as a turning point in her career, Divya said, "Yes, it happened with Veer-Zaara. I remember being extremely apprehensive about appearing in the friend zone in a Yash Chopra film. I wanted to be in those chiffon saris dancing to beautiful songs, but Adi (Aditya Chopra) said that when you look back, you'll be happy that you did Veer-Zaara. I trusted his conviction. When I got out of the film's premiere, I was mobbed. So, in an unconventional way, I was actually re-launched by Yash Chopra."

Divya went on to talk about how the fear of getting typecast started hounding her as I was inundated with similar offers, that of a vivacious Punjabi woman.

"After sitting at home for a year, I got Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi-6 (2009), in which I played Jalebi, a non-Punjaban. I realised that there are two kinds of directors - one who sets examples by having a different vision and the other who follows them. So, I chose to work with directors who could visualise me differently. I love it when directors say, ' Tu hi karegi!' Their faith excites me like a child and pushes me to do much more."

Divya Dutta will next be seen playing one of the antagonists in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming spy thriller Dhaakad which is slated to hit the theatrical screens on May 20.