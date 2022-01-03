Divya Dutta's Major Throwback Photo With Salman Khan Will Make You Smile

Divya Dutta recently dug into her photo archives and pulled out a throwback picture with Bollywood superstar. The picture dates back to the time when the Veer Zara actress had a fan moment with Salman during one of her summer vacations in Mumbai.

A young Divya is seen clad in a salwar kurta paired with a sleeveless jacket. She has her hands folded just like Salman who looks handsome in a white T-shirt and white pant. Besides Divya and Salman, the latter's brother Rahul is also a part of the film.

Divya captioned her picture as, "Found a major throwback! Wen we visited Mumbai in our summer vacations and me n @drrahulsdutta got our pics clicked with my ever fav @BeingSalmanKhan .look at my excited expression! And the similar pose!A few years later ,wen I joined movies, shared screen space with him.. life.love u." Have a look.

Meanwhile, fans couldn't stop gushing over Divya's throwback picture with Salman. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap commented, "So cute," along with a heart emoticon. An Instagram user wrote, "U looked so cute even then 😍."

This isn't the first time when Divya has shared a throwback moment with the Dabangg actor. A few years back, she had shared a similar picture from her meeting with Salman and captioned it as, "In summer holidays had specially come from Punjab to see my fav ⁦@BeingSalmanKhan⁩ shoot."

Divya and Salman have featured together in films like Veergati in which she essayed the role of the actor's sister and Baghban in which she played his sister-in-law.

Last month on Salman's birthday, the actress had penned a heartfelt wish for him on her Twitter handle. It read, "Happy bday @BeingSalmanKhan. Bigger hug. Dher saara pyar (Lots of love)."

With regards to work, Divya was last seen in the 2020 web show, Hostages. On the other hand, Salman recently starred in Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth.