Diwali 2022: Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Make a Stylish Pair As They Gear Up For Celebrations; Pic

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar is a power couple in Bollywood who is known for the social media game. They are often seen treating fans with stunning pics of themselves from their romantic moments, lazy lamhe, dinner dates, vacations and more. Needless to say, each pic of Farhan and Shibani tends to grab the eyeballs. In fact, as Diwali celebrations have begun in tinselvie with several parties being hosted, Farhan and Shibani are seen taking the social media by a storm by their stylish looks.

Recently, the power couple won hearts with their ethnic looks recently, wherein Farahan wore a kurta pyjama and Shibani opted for an embellished outfit. They were a sight to behold as they posed together. And now, Farhan has shared yet another pic from the Diwali celebrations wherein he was seen twinning in black with his lady love. The Rock On actor wore a black t-shirt with stylish shorts and his man elevated the look. On the other hand, Shibani looked stunning in her black dress with yellow flowers on it. She completed the look with matching long gloves. Farhan captioned the image as, "Give it for #weekendvibe #diwali #night #mumbai @shibanidandekarakhtar" along with a heart emoticon.

Check out Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's pics:

To note, Farhan and Shibani will be celebrating their first Diwali this year post marriage. The couple tied the knot in February this year in an intimate ceremony. It happened to be Farhan's second marriage. He was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani and they have two daughters together.