Diwali 2022: Katrina Kaif Slays In A Shimmery Black Saree And Vicky Kaushal’s Reaction Is PRICELESS

Katrina Kaif has been all over the news this festive season. After all, she will be celebrating her first Diwali with Vicky Kaushal post wedding. Besides, her chemistry with her husband has also been the talk of the town as they attended the ongoing Diwali parties in the city. This isn't all. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress has also been making heads turn with the style game for the festive season. In fact, Katrina took the social media by a storm as she shared her recent Diwali look on Instagram.

In the pics, Katrina was a sight to behold as he wore a shimmery black saree with a matching blouse. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress completed the look with open tresses and shining dangles and had her oh so perfect make up elevated the look. Katrina had captioned the post as, "Diwali nights". As the pic went viral in no time, fans were seen singing praises for the gorgeous actress. However, it was Vicky Kaushal's comment on her post that stole the show. Taking to the comment section, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor wrote, "Stunner" in Hindi along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's comment on Katrina Kaif's post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Vicky had recently announced the first schedule wrap of his much anticipated movie Sam Bahadur. The movie is a biopic on India's first Field Marshal of India Sam Manekshaw and is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar. On the other hand, Katrina is looking forward to the release of her horror comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The movie is slated to release on November 4, 2022.