dj-vaibhav-performed-live-audio-video-edm-show-in-hyderabad

Indore-based DJ and EDM artist Vaibhav performed a live gig in Kompally, Hyderabad on 23rd July. The event was scheduled at Zula Bar & Lounge. The gig is touted as the biggest celebration night in the city after two years-long hiatus due to prevailing lockdowns.

While sparking a new trend among party-goers, Dj Vaibhav played an Audio-Video set at the venue. In Indore, he has already pioneered the audio-video disc jockeying style, which quickly gained him popularity among partygoers. Every Sunday night, he presents self-created videos, animations, and funny clips accompanied by retro music of the 90s and 2000s, known as Retro Nights by DJ Vaibhav.

The success of his audio-video club parties in Indore brought DJ Vaibhav some profound invitations to perform in prestigious clubs across India, While continuing the hype of Retro Nights further, he performed in Kompally - one of the poshest residential localities in Hyderabad. "People are fond of my music and style, and they are genuinely promoting it everywhere," he says.

According to sources, renowned DJs in India including Shanaya and Dj Harsh Mahantwill join DJ Vaibhav to perform live in his mega upcoming event on Friendship Day in Indore. Recently, his Pasoori Remix ranked top spot on Pop charts.