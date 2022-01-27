Does Ajay Devgn Feel Pressure Of Delivering A Hit With Every Film He Does? Actor Reveals

In his career spanning three decades, Ajay Devgn has established himself as one of the biggest superstars in Hindi film industry. With many blockbuster movies to his credit, the actor has dabbled with different genres ranging from action to comedy and has become a force to reckon with.

Recently in a chat with Hindustan Times, the Singham actor was asked if he feels the pressure to deliver a hit with every film he does even after reaching this position in his career. To this he replied by admitting that he does feel the pressure not only because of his stardom being at stake but also because films are his life.

"Honestly, I feel the pressure each time not only because my stardom is at stake. But because movies are my life. Unlike many, I eat, drink, and sleep movies. Each film is a special investment. I'm aware of theyou win some and lose some''situation that awaits you at every corner in your life and career. But movies are not about stardom for me. They are about a life moment. It's that deep," the superstar told the tabloid.

The actor who recently kickstarted the shooting of his upcoming film Bholaa (Hindi remake of Kartik's Tamil film Kaithi), also talked about getting resuming work after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

He was quoted as saying, "The year 2022 looks super packed and super good because a host of things that were meant to happen in the previous year got pushed due to (Covid-19) lockdown and subsequent restrictions. I like to think I'm going to work every day. That's all I ever want and wish for. I don't believe in cutting any slack for myself because COVID-19 compulsorily slowed us down in the last two years. And that is precious time lost."

The actor said that the focus shouldn't be on box office numbers and added, "Going forward, all of us must wear our running shoes and take off like sprinter Usain Bolt. We don't need to break records, we just need to keep our feet in motion."

Workwise, Ajay has some interesting projects in his kitty which include Maidaan, Thank God, Runway 34 and Bholaa. He also has a cameo in SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.