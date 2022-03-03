Does Madhuri Dixit Regret Being Famous? Actress Has This To Say!

Madhuri Dixit is currently riding high on the success of her recently released Netflix series The Fame Game for which she has been receiving appreciation from every nook and corner. The series which marks her debut on digital platform features her as a Bollywood superstar who goes missing from her house which reveals some painful truths about her life.

Madhuri has been ruling the roost in Hindi cinema for more than three decades with her impressive acting chops and graceful dance moves. Recently in an interview with Telegraph when the 'dhak dhak' girl was asked whether she ever regretted being famous, the actress said that while it feels great to be recognised and loved for all the work she has been doing, she is not obsessed with her fame.

The Fame Game Web Series Review: Madhuri Dixit's Performance Roars With Charm And Mystery

The actress told the portal, "I lived in Denver (in the US) for so many years and if I walked down a street and no one recognised me, I wouldn't say, 'Oh my God! What's happening?! No one recognises me'. I have never been like that. When I was in Denver, my life was totally different... my husband, my kids.... I was in a very happy space. Initially, it never bothered me that people didn't recognise me, but then slowly my American neighbours started getting to know who I am and they started watching Bollywood films! One of my neighbours was a lawyer who loved musicals and so I gifted him some Bollywood musicals. And then he was like, 'Oh my God! Now I am a fan of Bollywood!'"

Further, the diva also talked about the changes seen in Bollywood over the years and said that when she started her career, her entourage was the make-up artist, the hairdresser and her mother who would always accompany her to sets. Madhuri said that today, there's a whole village to create and maintain a star because things are much professional now."

Madhuri Dixit: How Many Times Am I Going To 'Come Back'? I Have Never Left The Industry

The Devdas actress said, "When I started working in movies and even later, we never got bound scripts. We would have dialogue writers writing the dialogues at the last minute while we were waiting on set, all dressed up! We had to learn the lines there and then and perform them. Now you have time to prepare for a role, you can do one film at a time and concentrate on that and be immersed in it. You can finish it, go on a break and then do another film."

Madhuri said that earlier actors used to do two shifts in a day and it was just mayhem. But despite of that, there was spontaneity and they made some great films.