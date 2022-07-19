Done Kar Do To Make Raksha Bandhan The First Indian Movie To Have An International Song Release

The makers of the movie 'Raksha Bandhan' starring Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and many more are all set to release the next song "Done Kar Do" at Cineworld Feltham making Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan the first Indian film ever to have their song be launched in the UK. Director Aanand L Rai along with lead actors Bhoomi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar will be present in the UK to witness and share this grand moment.

Ever since the launch of the movie's first look, the fans have been waiting eagerly to see what more the movie makers have in store. And with the first song 'Tere Saath Hoon Mein' tugging at their heart strings, 'Done Kar do' couldn't be left far behind. Its hearty tunes and uplifting notes makes it the perfect party song of the year.

Speaking about the song, Aanand L Rai said "The song 'Done Kar Do' pulls the movie towards a lighter note. It brings forth the themes of the movie while still keeping the innocence and joviality intact. The movie itself manoeuvres through notes of love, comfort, dismay etc., and 'Done Kar Do' fits in just beautifully "

Akshay Kumar who plays the lead in this heartfelt story about siblings said "Done Kar Do is one of those songs you'll find yourself humming all the time. It's so catchy it's hard to forget"

The film directed by Aanand L Rai, starring Bhumi Pednekar opposite Akshay Kumar, also features Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon,and co-produced by Aanand L Rai, Alka Hiranandani and ZEE Studios. Presented by Colour Yellow, ZEE Studios and Cape of Good Films, is all set to release on 11th August 2022.