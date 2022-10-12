Double XL Trailer: Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha's Film Is A Witty Take On Body Shaming Norms

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL trailer has been released. The film is billed as a slice-of-life comedy-drama and has been described as "a story of friendship and dreams filled with masti". From its first look, the trailer feels like an amusing take on two plus-sized women who are dealing with body weight and body image and the societal consequences that go along with it.

The trailer starts with Rajshree Trivedi (Huma Qureshi) from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, seen in a pink gown at a party. She is approached by cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, asking her for a dance. However, it turns out to be a dream as her angry mother wakes her up. The small town wants to move to Delhi and follow her passion of becoming a sports presenter, but often she is told that she is "too healthy" for the profession. On the other hand is Saira Khanna (Sonakshi Sinha), a New Delhi-based fashion designer who finds out that her boyfriend is cheating on her.

Furthermore, dejected by the rejections, Sonakshi and Huma accidentally meet at a washroom and find each other crying. They share their ordeals and decide to take charge of their lives in their own hands. The scene then moves to London, where they meet the two male leads of the film, played by Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. Then follows a montage of scenes that confuses the concept of the film. Watch trailer here

Ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be seen making his debut in Bollywood with Double XL.

The film is a fresh concept that makes a comment on the weight stereotypes and fat shaming plague that is our society. It humorously questions those who indulge in fat shaming and look down upon those who deal with body weight issues. Meanwhile, Double XL also highlights the requirement for good-looking faces in the media industry.

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have gone through considerable body transformations for their roles. The film is directed by Satram Ramani and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi, and Mudassar Aziz.

The film will hit theatres on November 14.