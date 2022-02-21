DPIFF 2022: Aayush Sharma Dedicates His First Award For Antim To Salman Khan

Emerging as an overnight sensation with the phenomenal success of 'Antim: The Final Truth', Aayush Sharma won hearts of the audience for his remarkable performance as the deadly, menacing gangster Rahuliya. Continuing the winning streak, Aayush has now bagged his first award for his portrayal as he takes home the 'Best Actor in a Negative Role' Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.

Overwhelmed by the abundant love and appreciation from the audience and critics, Aayush Sharma expressed his gratitude to everyone, especially thanking Salman Khan.

Talking about the experience of portraying a negative character, Aayush Sharma said, "When I first heard about the film Antim, I thought how do I portray a negative role, so the first thing I asked Mahesh sir was, 'Sir villain?' he said to me, 'No person is born a hero or villain, their experiences make them hero or villain ', that's the story of Antim."

Dedicating his first award for Antim: The Final Truth' to his producer and co-star Salman Khan, Aayush said, "More than anything, I would like to dedicate this award to Salman bhai, for giving me this opportunity with Antim. Even though I'm holding the award I still can't believe I was a part of a film like it and today I'm getting appreciated for it, but it was his confidence in my caliber and I want to thank him deeply for giving me this opportunity."

After making his debut as the lean, guy-next-door loverboy in LoveYatri, Aayush Sharma underwent a shockingly impressive transformation not just physically but also growing as an actor, to fit the part of a gangster in 'Antim: The Final Truth'.