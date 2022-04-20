Drashti Bhanushali Talks About Her Upcoming Film Vikram Vedha

Drashti Bhanushali is an Indian child actress. She has achieved the Best Nanhe Sadasya of Zee Rishtey 2020. She has done several advertisements, serials and movies. She has been seen in advertisements like Yippee Noodles with Ms Dhoni, Mangaldeep and others. She has done several daily soaps namely Guddhan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and others. She has previously done four movies in small roles but her next upcoming movie is going to create a benchmark in her acting career.

She will be seen Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan and several other big names in the Bollywood industry. She has worked hard to make out of the audition because her exams were going on. It was tough for her but she got the role and she was supremely happy. She had a great experience working with the whole cast and crew as all of them were extremely kind to her.

In this movie, she is portraying the character of Chanda, a smart child and a good friend. Overall it was a wonderful experience working with all of them and all the memories will be cherished forever.

Besides this, she is relentlessly studying and has just finished with her another movie, Yudra. She is soon going to give us updates on the movie.