Drishyam 2 Actor Akshaye Khanna Reveals How Aamir Khan Took Away Taare Zameen Par’s Role From Him

Aamir Khan's 2007 release Taare Zameen Par was one of the most iconic movies in Indian Cinema. The movie touched millions of hearts and even won a National Award. In fact, we all related to Darsheel Safary's character of Ishaan Awasthi. But did you know that Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist wasn't the first choice for the role of Ram Shankar Nikhumbh? Yes! The big revelation was made by Akshaye Khanna who revealed that director Amol Gupte wanted to cast him in the film.

During an interaction with Mid Day, Akshaye revealed that Amol had asked Aamir to get him on board. However, the Dangal star loved the script so much that he decided to do the film. Furthermore, Akshaye stated that he is glad Aamir did the role and that he couldn't match up to his Dil Chahta Hai star's performance. "Aamir being Aamir, told him (Amol) I cannot recommend a script unless I hear it first. So make me hear it, if I will like it, I will tell Akshaye. But he (Aamir) liked it so much that he did it. I don't think I could have done a better job than Aamir. He was superb. So it was good that destiny kind of took him," Akshaye was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Akshaye is currently making the headlines for his upcoming movie Drishyam 2. Also starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta in the lead Drishyam 2 happens to be the much awaited sequel of the 2015 release crime thriller. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie will hit the screens on November 18 this year.