Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak Talks About His Plans About The Sequel: It Shall Happen

After Drishyam, audiences had very high expectations for the sequel, and the movie Drishyam 2 delivered well beyond them. People are loving the movie and its box office collection can reach Rs. 100 Crore mark anytime now. Craving for more, fans have already started waiting for Drishyam 3 to see what path will Vijay Salgaonkar's story take next. In a recent interview, director Abhishek Pathak talks about his plans for the sequel and how he will take the story forward.

In an interview with ETimes, Abhishek said, "People are excited, so they are going to make theories on parts 3 and 4. But we're just about to close our first week now. For sure there's demand for part 3, and it shall happen, but we are just happy to be crossing the 100-crore number at the moment. Once we have some time off, we will think about what we're going to do in the next part, but as of now, we're just enjoying every bit of feedback that we're getting."

Abhishek Pathak further talked about what he would do for his next film. He said, "I have a couple of scripts already in place. I'm thinking about what to take next. I need to put my brain to it because after delivering this one, I want to take a story that is loved by people and accepted the way this one was received."

It was reported earlier that Drishyam 2's producer Kumar Mangat and Viacom 18 are already on board with the sequel. Also this time, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 is said to release on the same day as its Malayalam counterpart which is helmed by Mohanlal. In other words, Vijay Salgaonkar and George Kutty will grace the screen at the same time.

Abhishek Pathak started working in production and direction at the age of 17. After 3 years, he went to New York Film Academy to do a full-fledged filmmaking course. After returning he made a short film named Boond which earned him a National Award. His debut production was Pyaar Ka Punchnama which gained a cult-like following.